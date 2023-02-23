- There are reports of a pollution incident on the coast at Broad Haven North;
- Natural Resources Wales' revealed they are investigating the situation;
- Pembrokeshire County Council have not revealed the source of the pollution;
- Reports suggest it could have been caused by a damaged heating oil tank;
- Residents urged to check tanks and associated pipework for any signs of leaks.
