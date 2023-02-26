MV Frederica. Picture: Jeff Dunn (Image: Jeff Dunn)

"The two stations merged in July 1964 and the MV Fredericia carrying Radio Caroline North upped anchor and set sail for the Isle of Man broadcasting all the way.

"Details of their planned position off the Pembrokeshire coast can be

heard on https://www.offshoreradio.co.uk/audio/north5.mp3.

As an avid listener to Radio Luxembourg on 208 metres Medium Wave

in the 1960's, the arrival of these "watery wireless" stations playing pop

music was something we could only dream about, and that one was motoring past the Pembrokeshire coast was unbelievable.

"A plan was hatched by myself and a friend, who's dad owned a 12 foot

clinker built boat and Seagull outboard motor.

"We would "borrow" the boat along with the Seagull outboard, and motor

out of Newport, Pembs, to wave at the ship as she motored by!

"The plan hit rock bottom, luckily for us, when his dad found out and hid

the outboard, oars and rowlocks.

"A trip up the local Carningli mountain revealed nothing, due to the mist

and the fact she was far off the coast. The radio signal on a portable

transistor was outstanding as would be expected.

"You may well have seen my sometimes printed letters in the Western

Telegraph every month, when Radio Caroline North link up with Manx Radio

to remember those days.

"Radio Caroline continues via DAB in certain areas, online, smartphone

streaming and at long last their own Medium Wave frequency of 648khz

from, ironically, the ex BBC World Service aerials at Oxford Ness using a 4kw transmitter.

"Happy, innocent times all those years ago, and who would have thought

that Radio Caroline would still be broadcasting today."

Many thanks, Ken, and you're right, it has stirred up some memories for

me. I too, have always been an avid listener to the wireless.. I don't know if

it's to do with being a "war baby," when, in the late 1940's and early 1950's,

very few families had one TV in the home let alone one in every room!

But ever since I can remember, I've been a radiophile.

And not just to the musical content. In the Fifties we were captivated by

comedy shows like "Life with the Lyons", "Educating Archie," "The Navy Lark," "Take it from Here," "Round the Horn," "Beyond our Ken" etc.

My two personal favourites were "The Goon Show" (not my parents' cup of

tea, though), when I'd seclude myself in the parlour, with a hot cup of cocoa and plate of ginger biscuits, giggling at the manic nonsense of Spike Milligan, Peter Sellers and Harry Secombe; then there was Hancock's Half Hour with the East Cheam lad reducing me to tears of laughter in a way that few others have ever achieved. Many of the Hancock episodes, scripted by the superb team of Galton and Simpson, have become classics.

And of course, Radio Luxembourg wasn't just pop music it was also the

home of Dan Dare and his dreaded foe The Mekon!

Group outside the Horse & Jockey. Picture: Jeff Dunn (Image: Jeff Dunn)

But when it came to the wireless's musical content, back in the Fifties

it included chart hits like: "Here in my Heart," by Al Martino (1952); "Don't

Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes," by Perry Como (1953); "Secret Love," by Doris Day (1954), and "Stranger in Paradise" by Tony Bennett (1955).

Then, in the later 1950's, America, unleashed rock'n roll, and our lives changed forever. We were thrilled by a kiss-curled, plumpish guy, called Bill Haley who, with his Comets, made us "Rock around the Clock" followed closely by the pelvis pushing Elvis Presley, the unforgettable Buddy Holly and The Crickets, the beautiful harmonies of the Everly Brothers, and the mesmerising voice of the Big O, Roy Orbison.

The Sixties music was mostly dominated by the British, led by The Beatles

and The Rolling Stones.

The Coasters. Picture: Jeff Dunn (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Radio Luxembourg was a must listen to station, and transistor radios were carried round as a prequel to today's smartphones.

Every generation of youngsters believe that theirs produced the "best" music, indeed, I remember my mum and dad saying to me "I don't call that music...not like it was in our day!"

But I know one thing, I'll always be eternally grateful to have grown up in

the early post war days when all you needed for happiness was love and a

steam radio.

Here are two old snaps from way back to those carefree days: One of local

combo The Coasters with Mike Owen, Jimmy Hughes and Bill Wildey, and

the other showing a happy gang outside the Horse & Jockey, a few of

them I recognise, maybe someone might help with the names.

That's this week's TRM meeting concluded, except for AnyOtherBusiness,

which includes this quote from Benjamin Franklin: "Those who love deeply

never grow old; they may die of old age, but they die young."

Take care, please stay safe.