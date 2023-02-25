WE have 2,600 members in our Western Telegraph Camera Club who take stunning photos all across the Pembrokeshire county.
Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos around and this week, as St David's Day is coming up, we set the theme of St David's Day and Welsh pride. We received more than a dozen photos of St David's, Wales' smallest city, the cathedral, daffodils, and all things Welsh.
Here are just some of our favourites.
MORE NEWS:
If you would like to join the camera club and get your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here