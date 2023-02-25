WE have 2,600 members in our Western Telegraph Camera Club who take stunning photos all across the Pembrokeshire county.

Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos around and this week, as St David's Day is coming up, we set the theme of St David's Day and Welsh pride. We received more than a dozen photos of St David's, Wales' smallest city, the cathedral, daffodils, and all things Welsh.

Here are just some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Welsh pride. Picture: Sharon DaviesWelsh pride. Picture: Sharon Davies

Western Telegraph: Main gate of St David's Cathedral precinct. Picture: John NorthallMain gate of St David's Cathedral precinct. Picture: John Northall

Western Telegraph: Daffodils. Picture: Clair JamesDaffodils. Picture: Clair James

Western Telegraph: St David's Cathedral. Picture: Ian WestSt David's Cathedral. Picture: Ian West

Western Telegraph: Bradley the dog with some daffodils. Picture: Paula DuffyBradley the dog with some daffodils. Picture: Paula Duffy

Western Telegraph: Welsh dragon. Picture: Anne HayWelsh dragon. Picture: Anne Hay

Western Telegraph: Welsh flag. Picture: Helena PhotographyWelsh flag. Picture: Helena Photography

If you would like to join the camera club and get your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.