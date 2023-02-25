Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos around and this week, as St David's Day is coming up, we set the theme of St David's Day and Welsh pride. We received more than a dozen photos of St David's, Wales' smallest city, the cathedral, daffodils, and all things Welsh.

Here are just some of our favourites.

Welsh pride. Picture: Sharon Davies

Main gate of St David's Cathedral precinct. Picture: John Northall

Daffodils. Picture: Clair James

St David's Cathedral. Picture: Ian West

Bradley the dog with some daffodils. Picture: Paula Duffy

Welsh dragon. Picture: Anne Hay

Welsh flag. Picture: Helena Photography

