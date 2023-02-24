The Alma Inn in Pembroke Dock chose to support the Paul Sartori Foundation with their annual charity prize draw at Christmas, and there was a generous response.

The pub's proprietor, Max Shanklin, said: “Paul Sartori Foundation looked after my father-in-law and he received a wonderful service - he was made to feel comfortable and this made dying at home easier.”

The event on Boxing Day was organised by Alan Dando, and there were some fabulous prizes up for grabs.

Many local businesses and regular customers to the pub had donated prizes, and some of the high-end items were auctioned off.

The wonderful total of £667.50 was raised for the charity, and Alan recently presented the cheque to Toni Dorkings, Paul Sartori Foundation community fundraiser.

Laura Hugman, clinical team manager at Paul Sartori, said: “We are so grateful to all local event organisers, such as this annual prize draw, for supporting the charity.

"It is through the generosity of the local community that we are able to continue to provide end-of-life care to Pembrokeshire people.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

For more information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.

