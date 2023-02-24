Rock ‘n’ Dough was set up by Karl Abraham and Karin Termote when they were home on furlough from their former jobs in Narberth’s five-star Grove Hotel.

Karl, 35, then the hotel’s head pastry chef, started creating artisan bread and pastries from the couple’s home at Maenclochog.

“We started off just supplying our village shop but demand from all over as snowballed to the extent we just haven’t got the room at home to cope," explained Karin, 32.

So very soon, Rock ‘n’ Dough will be setting up shop on Narberth’s High Street with its new premises in part of the town’s former Nat West bank.

The bakery hopes to be in its new premises in Narberth High Street in April. (Image: Facebook)

“We though – Narberth needs an artisan bakery, we need new premises, so let’s go for it,” said Karin.

“If all goes to plan, we are hoping to be in by the beginning of April.”

For this month only, Rock ‘n’ Dough has been winning new fans at the Haverfordwest Farmers’ Market, where Karin has been selling out 70 loaves and 70 pastries every time she sets up stall.

Amongst the delights are rosemary and Halen Mon sea salt sourdough focaccia and sourdough baguettes, with the cherry Bakewell croissant coming in as top favourite - as it has been from the bakery's early days.

The cherry Bakewell croissant. No further words needed! (Image: Rock 'n' Dough)

Happy customers of Rock ‘n' Dough were delighted when the new venture was announced on social media.

One said: “The quality of your produce just shines and keeps us coming back for more. Can't wait to visit your news premises for a coffee and croissant.”

Another posted: “Congratulations, all your hard work has paid off.”

And a fellow business in Narberth added: “Great news for a great high street.”

