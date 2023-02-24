British leek farmers are warning that due to adverse weather conditions, leeks will be in short supply this year.

In fact, anyone planning to serve up dishes using the much-loved seasonal British veg, such as a delicious Welsh cawl, or Wrexham Bake, may only find imported continental leeks on their supermarket’s shelves.

The extraordinary shortage of Wales’s feted national symbol can be blamed on what has been described as the ‘most difficult growing season ever’ due to record high temperatures earlier in the year, followed by a lack of rainfall and more recently a period of extreme cold weather.

Want to make sure all the latest farming news from Wales is delivered straight to your door? Subscribe to the print edition of Wales Farmer on 0800 052 0198.

Tim Casey, chairman of the Leek Growers Association comments: “Leek farmers are facing their most difficult season ever, due to the challenging weather conditions.

"Our members are seeing yields down by between 15% and 30%. We are predicting that the supply of home grown leeks will be exhausted by April, with no British leeks available in the shops during May and June, with consumers having to rely on imported crops.”

Joe Woodhouse, chef and author of Your Daily Veg added: “My love of leeks started when I was growing up on a farm in Cambridgeshire. They are such an easy ingredient to make so many dishes all year round. They cook really quickly and add a lovely allium sweetness to recipes.

"They are welcome across so many different cuisines. Such a fun vegetable to cook with. It is almost as if you are getting two for one with the plump juicy white sections and the more herbal green tops. Always a brilliant vegetable to have at the ready in the fridge as a reliable go to.”

FASCINATING LEEK FACTS

• The Roman Emperor Nero thought that eating leeks would improve his singing voice.

• Phoenician traders are said to have introduced the leek to Wales when they were trading for tin in the British Isles

• The leek has long been associated with the St David. In the Middle Ages when St David was alive, the leek was considered healthy and virtuous with extraordinary healing qualities including purging the blood, keeping colds at bay and healing wounds.

• In 640AD, the Briton King Cadwallader and battled against invading Saxons. To distinguish themselves from the enemy, the Welsh wore leeks in their hats.

• Folk law says that girls who sleep with a leek under their pillow on St David’s Day will see their future husband in their dreams!

• Leeks are a very good source of manganese and vitamin B6, vitamin C, folate and iron.