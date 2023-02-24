Last week a majority of members on the petitions committee agreed with the 35,000 people, who signed a petition calling for it to be banned.

Recommendations supported by ministers include "that Welsh government action should include a phased ban on greyhound racing in Wales".

The announcement follows campaigning from the RSPCA, alongside Hope Rescue, Blue Cross, Dogs Trust and Greyhound Rescue Wales, who are all part of the ‘Cut the Chase’ campaign.

Wales is one of only 10 countries in the world - including all other UK nations - where commercial greyhound racing continues in 2023.

There is only one greyhound race track remaining in Wales, in Ystrad Mynach, where supporters argue that the sport places dog welfare "as its highest priority".

A Welsh government spokesperson confirmed that ministers will consider "next steps" after a debate in March.

In Wales, no specific statutory regulation or laws exist governing greyhound racing - unlike in England. (Image: RSPCA)

RSPCA welfare experts said they fear greyhounds are needlessly placed at serious risk of painful injuries and death when competing in organised greyhound racing.

Dr Samantha Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animals department, said: “This is a huge moment for dog welfare - with the Welsh Government committing to a consultation on cutting the chase, by phasing out greyhound racing in Wales.

“With no vets at the track in Wales, and no requirement to publish statistics on injuries or deaths, it’s hard to gauge the true scale of welfare problems caused by greyhound racing in Wales.

“However, so long as this sport is allowed to continue, dogs are needlessly put at risk of serious injury and death all in the name of entertainment.”

Ms Gaines added: “While once a sport deeply ingrained in British culture, the greyhound racing industry has been declining.

"This is a positive reflection of a modern and conscientious society, and the support for this Senedd petition calling for a ban on greyhound racing demonstrates the groundswell of public support against this sport too.

“We’re proud to have worked closely with a number of other dog welfare charities to call for the sport to be brought to an end - and today’s announcement from the Minister marks a huge step forward to achieving that.

“The RSPCA now looks forward to working closely with the Welsh Government, and Members of the Senedd across the chamber to further highlight why we need a ban - and to ensure Wales takes a lead in the UK by phasing out greyhound racing, and protecting the welfare of the wonderful dogs currently put at risk by this dangerous sport.”

Malcolm Tams, manager of Wales' only operating tack, Valley Greyhounds (Image: Newsquest)

In Wales, no specific statutory regulation or laws exist governing greyhound racing - unlike in England. However, the RSPCA does not believe regulation will offer sufficient protections for greyhound welfare - and that phasing out the sport is the only solution.

The charity recently undertook a comprehensive internal review - alongside the Dogs Trust - which demonstrated concerns at every stage of a racing greyhound's life, including issues around inadequate welfare standards in kennelling and transporting.

Welsh government ministers said they will hold a consultation on "proposals for the licensing of activities involving animals later this year" and confirmed a "question considering a phased ban will be included" in the exercise.

"The outcome of the consultation and what action will be taken cannot be pre-empted," the Welsh government said, adding it will also seek views on how to improve the welfare of racing greyhounds in Wales.

Meanwhile Mark Bird, CEO of the Greyhound Board of Great Britain said he welcomed the opportunity to "continue out engagement with the Welsh government and Members of the Senedd on this issue".

"Any decision must be based on robust evidence and data, and we welcome the opportunity to continue to make the case for improved greyhound welfare through increased regulation," he added.

Malcolm Tams, manager of Wales' only operating tack, Valley Greyhounds, said he could not see a difference "whatsoever" between horse racing and greyhound racing.

He added: "If you ban greyhound racing, people who still want to race greyhounds will hold flip meetings in fields, like they did years ago, and this will drive it underground.

"Like the whippets do now and lurchers, they don't race on these tracks, they race in fields - there will be more injuries to greyhounds."

A debate is due to take place on 8 March in the Senedd concerning the petition.

