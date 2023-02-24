A jury at Swansea Crown Court today, Friday February 24, found Steven James Delahunty of Westgate Hill, Pembroke, not guilty of two counts of sending communications conveying threatening messages to Surrey Police.

His Honour Judge Huw Rees has now called on Dyfed-Powys Police to investigate Mr Delahunty’s allegations.

“I would advise them to go and see Mr Delahunty and do something about his case, if that is his choice,” he told the court.

“The fact that this had something to do with Surrey Police has got nothing to do with it.

“He is now living in Pembrokeshire, and I want the prosecution to make sure that the message goes to the police that Mr Delahunty needs to be seen.”

He praised Delahunty for the way he had conducted himself in presenting his own defence in the case which ‘obvioiusly meant the world’ to him.

The judge added: “It is a great pity that this could not have been resolved by people sitting around the table, but who am I to criticise?”

The trial which began yesterday, Thursday February 23, heard that Delahunty had sent the messages as "a cry for help", feeling he had been ignored by the force when he made allegations of historical child sex abuse.

The court was told that Delahunty sent ten voice messages to the office of the Surrey Crime Commissioner in April 2022 and ten Tweets to the force.

In one message, he said: “I am seriously considering killing and executing Surrey police officers.”

And in another he claimed: “I don’t want to take anybody’s life, but I have been abused by the state and by Surrey police.”

In his tweets, under the name of Astro Paradiso, he alleged that the force was "not interested in historic child abuse" and said: “If I had an automatic rifle... I would be down Surrey Police HQ in Guildford, shooting up the place! Today!"

The court heard that Delahunty felt that he had been ignored by the police following his complaint about childhood abuse, and felt ‘violated and humiliated’.

In evidence, he said that the messages were left while he was under the influence of alcohol and he had not intended to cause distress or anxiety.

He did not believe that the person receiving the messages would be caused anxiety because they are "police and have heard worse."

In relation to the tweets, he said how he never intended to carry out the threats and they were a cry for help for them to do something.

“He wanted a response from the police – it was not his purpose to shock,” Judge Rees said in his address to the jury.

“He (Delahunty) has had to deal with sensitive issues, some of which would have had a traumatic and pervasive effect on his life.

"“He may not have gone about things in the best way, but that is not the point – the point is to determine what his purpose was.

“The defendant will have told you he was in a state of desperation.

“He was somebody with his face set against the wall and he had to resort to desperate measures in the face of such inaction.”



We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.