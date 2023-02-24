Hywel Dda University Health Board has confirmed that Solva Surgery will be run as a managed practice, amid concerns patients would have to travel to Fishguard or Haverfordwest for treatment.

The Practice has given notice on its contract with the health board, which comes into force from the end of March 2023.

A panel met to consider options for the future and an engagement exercise was held by the health board to hear the views of patients, interested people and organisations.

More than 1,200 responses to a questionnaire were received, with many patients expressing how much they valued having services delivered to them in their local community.

Those sentiments were also expressed in letters, emails and attendance at a local engagement event held at the end of January.

From 1 April, the practice will come under Health Board management, with the eligible staff transferring over and providing important continuity.

Most registered patients will remain under the care of the practice, however patients who live outside the practice boundary, will be written to by the Health Board to notify them that their registration will be transferred to a surgery covering where they live.

The health board says dispensing rights currently held by Dr Dhaduvai will not transfer, meaning that the dispensing of medication at Solva Surgery will finish on 31 March.

The health board will be working with the practice and local pharmacies to make the transition as smooth as possible, and a wider review of pharmaceutical services will be undertaken.

Maria Battle, Chair of Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We have listened to the patients of Solva Surgery and local stakeholders including neighbouring practices and I am pleased to confirm that we will continue to offer GP services at Solva through a Health Board managed practice.

“We have welcomed the work undertaken by Solva Community Council in recent weeks, and we will be working with the communities across the peninsula and neighbouring practices considering together their ideas on how services could be delivered sustainably in the longer-term.

“On behalf of the Board I would like to thank everyone who took the time to provide their feedback, which has been central in shaping our decision today.”

Jill Paterson, Director of Primary Care, Community and Long Term Care, from Hywel Dda University Health Board added: “We would like to thank all patients and local stakeholders who responded to our engagement exercise and shared their views.

“It was clear from the feedback how much patients value their local services in their communities.

"While having a managed practice will bring some challenges, such as GP cover for the Health Board, we are pleased to be offering patients the nearest option there is to current services.”

The Health Board will work with the practice team to maintain safe and effective services for patients, and thank them for their continued efforts during this time of uncertainty."

All patients will be written to by the Health Board once final details are confirmed.