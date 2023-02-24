Fire crews from Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven were called to the incident in Pennar at 7.09am.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On arrival, two domestic sheds with mixed materials inside were well alight and the fire had spread to garden fencing.

"Both sheds and the fence were completely destroyed by fire."

The crews, using four breathing apparatus sets and a thermal imaging camera, extinguished the fire using three hose reel jets and a water bowser.

The firefighters then continued to dampen down, before leaving the scene at 8.19am.

