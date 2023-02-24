Two garden sheds and a fence were destroyed by fire in Pembrokeshire this morning, Friday February 24.
Fire crews from Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven were called to the incident in Pennar at 7.09am.
A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On arrival, two domestic sheds with mixed materials inside were well alight and the fire had spread to garden fencing.
"Both sheds and the fence were completely destroyed by fire."
The crews, using four breathing apparatus sets and a thermal imaging camera, extinguished the fire using three hose reel jets and a water bowser.
The firefighters then continued to dampen down, before leaving the scene at 8.19am.
MORE NEWS
- Pub prize draw provides fantastic festive fundraiser for local charity
- Judge calls on Dyfed-Powys Police to investigate man's historic child sex allegations
We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.
With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here