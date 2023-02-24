Anne Jackson has already danced her way through a gruelling selection process to emerge as one of the 12 finalists who will compete for the trophy on February 24.

In doing so, she has also raised over £2,700 through the JustGiving website for Tia's Crown, a charity set up to support mental and physical wellbeing through dance.

Her dance partner will be professional ballroom dancer Martin Rycroft who, as luck would have it, lives in Hundleton, which is just 11 miles away from her home.

And the judges include strictly ex-professionals Lilia Kopylova, Kristina Rihanoff, Pasha Kovalev, Flavia Cacace and Ian Waite, plus the current professional Nikita Kuzmin.

Throughout her career as a nurse, 20 years of which were spent at Withybush Hospital, Anne has described how she never stopped thinking about the magic of ballroom.

"When I was shy eight-year-old in 1967, a friend persuaded me to go to ballroom lessons with her. I think my parents had something to do with it too," she said.

"I soon fell in love with it - when I was dancing, I literally became a different person. I can still remember our first presentation evening.

"My parents weren’t very well off, ballroom dresses were expensive, so I had a dress made from a bridesmaids dress I had - I felt on top of the world.

"Five years into dancing, my world fell apart - my dance teacher died. There were no other classes close enough, so I had to give up.

"Watching Come Dancing was my escape. Then life got busy with nurse and midwife training, and the births of my children.

"I moved to Pembrokeshire in 1991, and in 2004, with Strictly Come Dancing starting, it re-lit the fire. My children were growing, but despite searching, there were no classes nearby.

"Strictly was my fix, but it wasn't until until November 2021, when classes were advertised only seven miles away I danced again – over 50 years after I last danced!

"So I started learning again."

She added: "Roll on to 2022 when I applied for Dance Floor Heroes.

"After an online application, a live heat in Bristol, and a video audition, I was selected as one of the final 12 to perform a routine with my professional partner, Martin Rycroft, at the Empress Ballroom, Blackpool.

"My absolute dream has come true at the age of 63!

"The night will be a true 'Strictly Style' extravaganza, complete with live entertainment and a Strictly star studded compere and judging panel.

"But more importantly, I will raise money for Tia's Crown - a charity set up to support mental and physical wellbeing through dance."

Donations to Tia's Crown can be made via Anne’s JustGiving page at http://www.justgiving.com/Anne-Jackson15

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.