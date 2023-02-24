Svetlana Solodovnikova and her daughters Alisa and Julia, are currently preparing to move into social housing after spending the last six months living with a host family.

Speaking about the parallels of this time last year, Svetlana described it as "very strange."

She said: "A year ago today I left my home, my life, my work, my family and now we are moving again."

On February 24, 2022 Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces who launched a series of missile attacks against locations near Kyiv, and before daylight the sky was filled with massive plumes of gray smoke rising into the night sky.

Svetlana and her family were living in their apartment in Kyiv city centre. She said: "One year ago I woke up at 5am to the sound of a rocket explosion not far from our home."

Svetlana, her husband, two daughters and parents then decided to pack up and leave their city and home to flee to the countryside.

It took the family five or six hours to get out of the city as everyone piled into their cars to escape Kyiv.

Svetlana added: "The city became empty, no one was in the streets of Kyiv - a city of 4 million people and it was empty."

Their decision to travel to their country house ended up being a mistake as the house was not far from the city of Bucha, a city ravaged by war.

Svetlana continued: "It was very dangerous as the fighting began not very far from us. All we heard was explosions around us and everywhere we looked there was fire."

The family stayed in the small country house for ten days before travelling to the mountains near the Poland border where they stayed until the end of June.

She continued: "Then I decided to go further, I knew my girls couldn't have a normal education or life there."

"We never felt safe and always felt danger around us."

Svetlana then applied for a UK visa for herself and her two daughters, aged nine and 13.

The family came to Wales in July and were placed with their host family.

Alisa, Julia and Svetlana Solodovnikova (Image: Svetlana Solodovnikova)

She added: "I am so grateful to my host family for their help and am really grateful to Britain for their support of Ukraine."

While the girls have now settled into their schools and their new area, it has been difficult for the family having their world turned upside down.

Some of Svetlana's family and friends are currently living all across Europe whilst others, such as Svetlana's husband and parents, have remained in Ukraine.

Svetlana added: "It is very difficult for them, they often have no electricity, no heating and no internet so I cannot even communicate with them.

"When I talk to them, I can see how much they have changed - they don't smile, they don't laugh or joke.

"It is very sad, they look so much older now, but I guess I am older now too.

"Before the war I didn't have any grey hairs and now I have a lot of them. I think they appeared in the 10 days I stayed near Bucha.

"In those 10 days I aged 10 years."

Svetlana is thankful to her host family and the council for the way they have welcomed her and believes Wales is a good place for her daughters.

She added: "The girls love school and love the activities like music, sports and art and it is a new experience for them to see the different culture."

Looking to the future Sveltana, who now works part time in a school, is unsure of how the war will unfold, however keeping her daughters safe is her priority, she said: "We are together and that is the most important thing."