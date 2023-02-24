The member for mid and west Wales had been given the heads-up about Stena’s plans when she and Pembrokeshire County Council local member, Cllr Nicola Gwynn made a recent visit to the port.

At that time they were discussing the ongoing impacts of Brexit on Irish Sea freight and the longer-term sustainability of ferry services between Pembrokeshire and the Irish Republic.

Stena announced last Wednesday, February 24, that the ageing Stena Europe is to be replaced by the relatively-newer Stena Nordica.

The company had previously denied suggestions that this was to be the case.

The Stena Europe, first launched in 1981 and sailing on the Fishguard to Rosslare route since 2002, has a capacity for nearly 1,400 passengers.

While the 2000-built Stena Nordica, which is due to arrive in Fishguard in July, has a 410-passenger capacity alongside space for 375 cars and 122 freight vehicles.

The port is currently without any ferry cover after Stena Europe left for planned maintenance alongside repairs following its recent onboard fire.

A spokesman for the company said that the ship is expected to return to Fishguard to resume sailings early next month.

Eluned Morgan said: “I am pleased to hear that Stena Line has reaffirmed its committed to Fishguard Harbour.

"In my recent meeting with the company, I was pleased to hear of their intention to replace the Stena Europe.

"The Stena Nordica will ensure that the Fishguard to Rosslare route is serviced by a ship that can meet the demands and expectations of ferry customers in the years ahead.

“We know that there are still issues to be ironed out on the movement of goods between the UK and Europe.

"Our ports in Pembrokeshire provide a strategic connection to Europe that is of significance to the Welsh economy and which is understood by the Welsh government. But that importance must also be recognised by the UK government too.”

Cllr Nicola Gwynn said: “Stena Line is an important asset to Goodwick and Fishguard. The introduction of a new ferry to this route gives me an assurance that Stena is committed to the port and the jobs that it brings to our local community.

“I look forward to the Stena Nordica arriving later this year.”

