In June, Disney100 will be on tour in the UK, bringing the magic to life, including a date in Cardiff.

But first up, perfectly in time for half-term is Disney on Ice. The touring production has four days in the Welsh capital, with three shows in each date.

It’s not part of the Disney100 celebrations as it is a regular production but it gives a taste of the magic and for a Disney fan like myself, it's great to be able to enjoy the magic a little closer to home.

Some of Captain Hook’s pirates kick the show off, with some hilarity as they introduce the plot of the show - find Tinkerbell. We then meet protagonists Alex and Isabella who help narrate the story with fun engagement before the opening number featuring brilliant skating and incredible acrobatics on the trampolines.

As we meet Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy for the first time, we’re greeted to more hilarity and the Fab Four feature throughout the show, with some cute moments.

Every section has fantastic crowd engagement, with a number of young children brought out of the audience to join in the fun - including a dad to play the guitar - helping the gang move along in their quest.

As the crew try to find Tinkerbell and restore the magic, we meet a range of Disney characters from Miguel in Coco to Moana and Maui, Belle, Lumiere and Cogsworth as well as Anna, Elsa and Olaf.

All do fantastic routines to classic Disney songs which are fun and entertaining and the crowd are encouraged to sing along.

A huge shout has to go to the dancers playing Ariel and Eric for some of the most daring stunts I’ve seen. They put on an incredible performance which was captivating throughout.



Disney On Ice is a must see for adults and kids alike who love Disney.

You can catch Disney On Ice at the Cardiff International Arena on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, with three shows on each date.