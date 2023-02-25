The incident, which took place on Thursday, February 23, is being dealt with by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) which is warning people – especially dog walkers – to avoid the area and not to come into contact with the water.

The Coastguard has cordoned off the area where the stream flows onto the beach as the clean-up gets underway.

The polluted area is now cordoned off. (Image: NRW)

Amongst the first people to come across the pollution on the beach on Thursday afternoon was Abi Hook of Haverfordwest, who was walking her dog Ralph.

She told the Western Telegraph: "Ralph went into the water, but wouldn't drink it, and we then noticed there was a strong smell in the air, like rubber or diesel. It may have been kerosene.

"I don't know how it got there, whether it was a leak or an accident. It seemed to be seeping through the rocks onto the beach.

"The Ocean Cafe were so kind, they gave us soap to help clean Ralph, and they called the authorities. We took him to the vets as we were concerned about him getting ill after licking his legs and paws. He's feeling sorry for himself.

"We could see that the area was later cordoned off at the north end of the beach. Obviously with it being half term, it was a concern, with kids playing in the water. Clearly something was not right."

Initial investigations on Thursday with Pembrokeshire County Council have not revealed the source of the pollution, but it is possible it could have been caused by a damaged heating oil tank.

Ioan Williams, duty manager for NRW, said: “We’re advising people to stay away from the polluted stream and for dog walkers to ensure their dogs do not enter the water.

“Our officers have started a clean-up of the stream and put in place an absorbent oil boom.

“They have also knocked on doors in the area to inform local residents and to ask them to check their heating oil tanks and associated pipework for any signs of a leak.”

Amber Horton, environmental public health scientist from Public Health Wales, said: “It’s unlikely that anyone exposed to the oil for a short period of time will have any adverse health effects, but it is still sensible to avoid contact with oils or the water in contaminated areas.

“If anyone gets oil on their skin, they should remove any affected clothing and wash using soap and water and if they feel unwell seek medical attention.

“We would also advise that all pets are kept out of contact with the oil and that members of the public do not pick up any birds or other animals affected by oil from the shoreline.”

Anyone with information about the pollution should call NRW’s 24/7 incident line on 03000 65 3000.

