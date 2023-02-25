The tremor - which occurred at 11.59 pm on Friday, February 24 - was of a 3.8 magnitude about eight miles north of the Rhondda Valley.

It occurred at a depth of two kilometres at 23:59:39, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System, the tremor was 4.2 magnitude.

We can confirm the walls of our hse shook in the 4.2 earthquake just after midnight in S wales. Felt like a car had driven into our house — walkingthebreadline (@walkingthebread) February 25, 2023

Residents across Llanover and Llanfoist, Abergavenny and Crickhowell have reported their furniture and windows shaking.

It is thought the specific location of the quake was at Llangenny, according to the USGS.

A favourite with walkers, the small village can be found on the slopes of Sugar Loaf mountain.

Tremors were also reportedly felt as far away as Wolverhampton and Dudley in the West Midlands.

Was there an earthquake in Wales?





Many residents have taken to social media as they tried to make sense of what happened.

One local wrote: " Woken from sleep last night as the house shook. Could only think how shocking it must have been for the Turkey-Syria victims who experienced one of such terrifying magnitude."

A second person added: " Woke at 12 o’clock last night wondering if the ground was shaking or if I’d just been dreaming? Turns out we’ve had a small earthquake in South Wales."

While a third posted: "Judging by all the social media posts, I slept like a baby through an earthquake."

Another tweeted: "Hear me out… was there just an earthquake in South Wales? The entire house just shook!"

At the time of writing The British Geological Survey, which is the UK's main provider of quake data, has not issued a statement or any information on the earthquake.