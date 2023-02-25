At Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 22, Layton Nolan of Victoria Road pleaded not guilty to all the alleged offences which involved the same woman.

The charges relate to five alleged incidents in Pembroke Dock last July and one at Canaston Wood in August.

Nolan was given unconditional bail to next appear before the court on April 24.

