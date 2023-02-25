The lottery is all about luck; you pick your numbers, pay for your ticket, and – realistically – your chance of winning a jackpot is slim.

But CasinoGuardian has revealed the luckiest (and unluckiest) numbers to pick based on how many times they have been picked – have any of your regular numbers made the list?

What are the luckiest (and unluckiest) numbers?





UK Lotto’s luckiest numbers are 39, 52, and 58. The least lucky are nine and 48 according to this study.

EuroMillions’ most common numbers are 17, 20, 21. Meanwhile 18 and 22 are the least common in this draw.

Thunderball favours 13 and 29, according to this data, with three and 13 topping the chart for Thunderball numbers. Twelve and 35 are the least commonly drawn numbers in Thunderball.

The three most common numbers in Set For life are 21, 40, 42 with Life balls seven and six. This research reveals that 30 is the unluckiest number in this game along with Life ball four.

How was this research carried out?





This study was carried out by CasinoGuardian by reviewing the draw history of lottery games up until January 7, 2023.

As there have been changes introduced to these lotteries over the years they only included draws which took place after the last major change.

Hundreds of records have been used to compile this data; for Thunderball the list of most common numbers is based on 2,241 draws.

You can read the full study here.