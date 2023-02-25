A nationwide theatre tour called Phoney Towers, paying tribute to the classic comedy, will be at the Boulevard Theatre and Show Bar in Milford Haven in Friday March 3.

All of the tours February’s shows have sold out.

With John Cleese, the mastermind behind the original show, having recently announced that there is to be a sequel set in a boutique hotel on a Caribbean island, this stage version is a chance to savour the nostalgia of the much-loved sitcom.

This show features the famous characters of Basil (Phil Hoyles), his wife Sybil (Ian Blight) and Manuel (Drew Cameron). It also includes an immersive aspect with hilarious audience participation.

Cameron is a well-known impressionist who won TV show Opportunity Knocks as a cheeky 15-year-old and reached the final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

He said: “Although Fawlty Towers remains memorable half a century since it appeared, this stage show will appeal to fans both young and old.

“Despite only a dozen episodes aired, the TV show was arguably a masterpiece and understandably remains adored by millions across the globe.

“It has embedded itself into British culture even after all of these years, and we are massive fans. Audiences at Phoney Towers will be treated to the best of Basil, Sybil, Manuel and an array of surprise VIP guests at Torquay’s fictional hotel.”

The show on March 3 starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, go to www.boulevardshowbar.com/whats-on-2