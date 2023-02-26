The 12,000 daffs have been donated by Pemnbrokeshire-based fresh produce brand, Blas y Tir.

They feature in a giant heart-shaped installation in a tribute to Welsh food and drink.

Visitors to Cardiff Castle can show their love for Welsh produce this St David’s Day by sharing snaps of the specially commissioned daffodil installation.

It has been created as part of the Welsh Government Food & Drink Wales Trade Development Programme’s #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign.

Huw Thomas, CEO of Puffin Produce, the home of Blas y Tir, said: “Nothing says ‘Welsh and proud’ more than the Welsh daffodil.

"We’re honoured to see our daffodils, one of Wales’ national emblems, proudly on display at Cardiff Castle for St. David’s Day.

"We hope that visitors to the castle enjoy this beautiful display as much as we do.”

Welsh minister for rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths said:”“St. David’s Day is one of the most colourful days of the year in Wales, and it’s great to see this display at Cardiff Castle highlighting the amazing produce we have here in Wales.

“St. David’s Day presents us with a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our people, our heritage, our culture and, of course, our high-quality food and drink producers, which is what the #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste campaign reinforces.

The daffodil heart will be on display at Cardiff Castle until Friday March 3