The experts at Scams.info have urged shoppers to follow five steps to detect a cyber scam after Statistica data revealed that 35% of scams worldwide were due to online shopping.

The warning also follows the success of resale website eBay's partnership with ITV's hit reality show Love Island.

The programme's first pre-loved collaboration launched in summer 2022 and has continued into the latest season.

Scams.info experts issues warning and five steps to avoid reseller scams. ( Canva) (Image: Canva)

The partnership followed research from eBay which revealed that Brits are increasingly aware of fast fashion with 20% of us buying more second-hand fashion compared to before the pandemic.

As more of us flock to resale websites to do our shopping amid the rising cost of living, here are five tips you should follow to help stop you from getting caught out.

Top tips to avoid reseller scams

Pay attention to the payment method

When shopping online, always making a payment through the website itself is crucial, Scams.info experts say.

"Often online scammers might put pressure on a buyer not to use a site’s secure payment methods, but instead pay through a bank transfer before the product has been seen or received.

"Coming across such a seller should always raise a red flag!," the team added.

Look out for extremely low-priced products

The phrase 'too good to be true' is a cliche for a reason and products being sold for unbelievably low prices are a definite warning sign, according to Scams.info.

You should always do your research and look around other websites to check the average price of the product you would like to buy.

Demand current photos of the product

The experts also urged shoppers to demand the seller send them a recent photo of the item(s) that they are hoping to purchase.

Scams.info added: "Ask them to set the product next to a piece of paper with your name written on it, for example.

"If they’re unwilling to do so, chances are they don’t have the product at all, so don’t proceed with the transaction".

Check the seller’s profile

Ideally, the seller should have reviews on their profile from previous buyers that you could go through.

Also, be aware of too many positive reviews which sound the same. Inspect the profile carefully for anything that might look suspicious and if you see something, don’t risk buying from that seller!

Decline overpayments if you’re the seller

While it might not happen too often, scammers may target sellers as well.

They may pay more than the set price and then say they’ve made a mistake before asking for a partial refund.

The seller will send the refund, only to discover the original payment had been cancelled.

If a person is acting suspiciously when you decline an overpayment and ask for the correct amount, it could mean they’re a scammer!