A total of 41 volunteers, including 13 Ukrainian visitors who are staying locally, assembled on a beautiful sunny day – many wearing Welsh-themed costume and colours.

The event was a good opportunity to target areas of the village and beach not covered by other regular local litter picks, and resulted in 34 bags being filled in an hour.

These will now be collected by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Volunteer Phil Baker said the occasion was ‘a real community event’.

He added: “Following a chat with fellow litter picker Julie Davies a couple of weeks ago, we thought that a St David’s Day – nearly - litter pick followed by cawl at the Regency Hall, would be a great way to celebrate our Patron Saint.

“The Regency Hall made sure we had a warm, welcoming space and the kitchen team provided delicious cawl, bread, cheese and Welsh cakes.”

He also thanked Saundersfoot South, County Cllr Chris Williams and Mrs Williams for joining the volunteers, and Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism who stepped in with financial support.

