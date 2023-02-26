Shipwrecks through the centuries will be in the spotlight when the Pembrokeshire Aviation Group returns to its monthly talks cycle on Tuesday March 14.
Dr Simon Hancock’s illustrated talk will be entitled Historic Shipwrecks of Pembrokeshire.
The group meets at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Meyrick Owen Way, The Royal Dockyard, commencing at 7.30 pm.
Further details from chairman Graham Clarkson on 01646 689979. Non-members are most welcome.
