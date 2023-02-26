The event provided learners studying business, animal care, sports, performing arts and public services with an opportunity to meet with employers over a lunch within the college’s student-run Seed Restaurant.

Industry professionals from Pembrokeshire Leisure, Milford Haven Port Authority, Dyfed Powys Police and Dragon LNG attended the event.

Each talked about what it is like to work in their industry along with discussing options for career prospects and job opportunities for learners to consider after completing their course.

Following the lunch, learners’ comments included: “I feel like this has educated me and to stick with what I want to in the future” and “employers were very informative and helpful for what to do to get a job. They were very helpful with finding different choices and paths to take in the future.”

Employers commented: “It’s been useful to understand more about the students’ aspirations and viewpoints and their knowledge and awareness about the companies on their doorstep” as well as “great opportunity to speak to young people who are in the same position as me, years ago.”

The event was sponsored by Dragon LNG. (Image: Pembrokeshire College)

Pembrokeshire College and Dragon LNG thanked everyone involved for giving up their time to meet with learners and help them to explore the opportunities available to them in the local area.

Karen Wood, stakeholder and communications manager at Dragon LNG added: “We are absolutely delighted to continue supporting these amazing events, especially after a few challenging years through the pandemic.

“To see learners and employers in deep conversation again and to receive the positive feedback really does show what an impact these types of events can have, not only on the learners but the employers too.

“Who knows what magic can happen from these engagements? Thank you to the amazing team at the college for another brilliant event.”

The college’s Employment and Enterprise Bureau, which organised the event, is a learner recruitment service which is part-funded by Welsh Government.

The Employment and Enterprise Bureau team help college learners with CV writing, interview skills, work experience placements and developing entrepreneurial skills. The team also offer a free recruitment service for employers who are looking to promote their vacancies to learners.

If you are an employer interested in using this service, then please contact Jennifer Dyer, Employer Liaison Officer on 01437 753463 or email recruit@pembrokeshire.ac.uk

The team can also offer free bespoke recruitment events for employers. If you are interested, then please contact Susie Watts, Employer Liaison Officer on 01437 753379 or email employerevents@pembrokeshire.ac.uk

