The presenter, 72, has admitted that he was "a little surprised and disappointed" following the broadcaster's decision to cut his contract short.

The news comes after the Scottish broadcasting veteran Bruce confirmed that he would be stepping down from his mid-morning show for 31 years.

On Friday, the BBC confirmed that Bruce would be replaced by Vernon Kay with the new host taking over in May.

I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday. I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead! — Ken Bruce (@RealKenBruce) February 24, 2023

When is Ken Bruce's last BBC Radio 2 show?





Bruce will present his final 9.30am to midday show on March 3.

Until Kay takes over later this year, Sounds Of The 80s show presenter Gary Davies will stand in from March 6.

Speaking on Friday, Bruce revealed that he had intended to fulfil his contract at Radio 2 which was due to run out at the end of March.

He added that BBC had “decided it wants me to leave earlier”.

“I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday,” he tweeted.

“I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!”

Bruce also told the Daily Mail newspaper: “I was called in at 12.30 and told that my final show would be a week today and wasn’t given any real reason that I understood.

“I’m a little surprised and disappointed.”

Fans have flooded Bruce's comments section to send their best wishes to the presenter following the news.

Comedian Marcus Brigstocke posted: "We’ll miss you Ken! Thank you for being such a joyful & brilliant part of our lives mate"

Meanwhile, former Pointless host and author, Richard Osman replied: "Hopefully you can squeeze in a 'House Of Games' in between. Thank you for the countless joys of your wonderful show, and long may they continue in your new home."

While former Countdown star Carol Vorderman chimed in: " I couldn’t wish you more love in the world Ken. Thank you for everything you’ve done and the smiles you gave Whiters and I on Countdown so many times Onto your next huge chapter."

Bruce started at the BBC in his early 30s and has said that he would “always be proud” of his association with the BBC and Radio 2, but that he wanted to continue his career “in a slightly different way in the next few years”.

In April, the Radio DJ will be moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio to present a new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

A Radio 2 spokesperson said: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March.

“Returning to Wogan House for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break.

“We wish Ken all the best for the future.”