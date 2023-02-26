A gathering of around 40 people at the New Hedges Warm Space last Wednesday gave birthday greetings to Jane, from Pentlepoir.

Amongst them were county councillors Rhys Jordan and Sam Skyrme-Blackhall.

And Tenby mayor Sam, who is a talented singer, provided the entertainment for the afternoon.

She gave an hour-long performance, including a rendition of Happy Birthday to Jane.

Jane also enjoyed talking and reminiscing about her time in Saunderdsfoot Footlights when a young Sam appeared on stage with her.

New Hedges Warm Space is open every Wednesday with food, hot drinks and good company, and entertainment once a month.

Cllr Rhys Jordan commented: “It was fantastic to have Sam join us; the group has had bingo and a music quiz previously, but Sam’s performance of oldies really did go down well - residents have already asked when Sam will return with a choir! Thank you Sam.”

He added: “The New Hedges Warm Space has been hugely popular this winter with numbers growing each week.

“It’s great to see the community, old and new, coming together once again after the pandemic.

“A huge thanks to Vicky Lee, Howard Rawson-Humphries, and the New Hedges Village Hall Association for organising and supporting the warm room, Angela and team for the delicious food and drink on offer and, most importantly, the residents who come week in, week out.”