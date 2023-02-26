Plaid Cymru members want the stretch of water between Wales and Ireland to be renamed the Celtic Channel.

The name change is ‘logical, just and overdue’, said Pembrokeshire county councillor Michael Williams, who is deputy leader of the authority’s Plaid Cymru group.

The sea channel was named after England’s patron saint, St George, nearly 450 years ago.

Historians say that Elizabethan maritime explorer Captain Martin Frobisher named the waterway St George's Channel in 1577 in recognition of the bravery and gallantry of the legendary dragon-slaying saint.

Cllr Williams, who represents Tenby North, said: "The Celtic Sea already exists, so the historic reference to St George is inappropriate in this geographic and cultural context.''

''We have moved on from the world as it was in the 1570s. Wales today has a much greater sense of national awareness and identity with an elected Senedd and a growing sense of our own cultural direction.''

Councillor Williams, himself once a keen yachtsman sailing along the Pembrokeshire coast and into St George's Channel, added: ''Wales needs to distance itself from the old imperial regimes of hundreds of years ago and we need to emphasise our Celtic roots. One way of doing this is by rectify the anomalies of the past.''

Supporters of ther Plaid campaign are hoping that elected representatives in County Wexford on the Irish side of the channel will join the Welsh campaign.

Cllr Williams intends to extend his campaign to the Senedd in Cardiff: ''I intent to raise this matter with Cefin Campbell, Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales, to see what can be done to raise this matter in the Senedd itself," he said.

“At the very least, we need a local and perhaps national petition in support of the name change from St George's to Celtic.''

Demands for the channel's re-naming have been accentuated in the light of Captain Frobisher's apparent mistreatment, murder and trafficking of Inuit natives living on Baniff Island, Canada, when Frobisher and his crew landed there in 1577.