Adverse weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have caused supply issues of some fresh produce resulting in some shortages.

Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have all introduced limits on the amount of fresh produce that can be bought by customers as a result.

Asda has introduced a customer limit of three on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

Meanwhile, Morrisons has set a limit of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.

Tomatoes in particular have faced a shortage in supermarkets (Image: PA)

If you wanted a way to beat the current supermarket shortages and possible ones in the future, you could grow some of your own veg.

The consumer guide Which? has detailed five of the easiest to grow at home and when it is best to plant them.

5 easiest vegetables to grow at home

Tomatoes - It is best to sow tomato seeds on a well-lit windowsill in February or March

- It is best to sow tomato seeds on a well-lit windowsill in February or March Potatoes - Early varieties can be planted in mid-March and

- Early varieties can be planted in mid-March and Runner beans - Seeds can be sowed in pots in May and then planted four weeks later

- Seeds can be sowed in pots in May and then planted four weeks later Courgettes - Courgette seeds can be sowed in pots from May to August and then planted in a sunny spot

- Courgette seeds can be sowed in pots from May to August and then planted in a sunny spot Salad leaves - Seeds can be sowed thinly in module trays from February onwards

The current shortages in supermarkets should be resolved within a few weeks according to Environment Secretary Therese Coffey.

Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons earlier in the week, Ms Coffey said: “I am led to believe by my officials, after discussion with industry and retailers, we anticipate the situation will last about another two to four weeks.

“It is important that we try and make sure that we get alternative sourcing options. That is why the department has already been in discussion with the retailers."