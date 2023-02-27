Manorbier Newton Fundraisers staged their Soup and Pudding Lunch at Lamphery Village Hall on February 18 and the event was very well supported.

The tables in the hall were decorated with spring flowers to create a lovely setting, and the delicious food was enjoyed by lots of happy, chatting people.

Choosing from the three tasty soups was only the start of the difficult decisions.

The stunning range of hot and cold desserts, all lovingly homemade, presented guests with a real dilemma.

So much to choose from! (Image: Manorbier Newton Fundraisers)

The raffle was extremely well supported and the fabulous hampers were full of donated items from Manorbier Newton Villagers and their friends.

One of the fundraising team, Cheryl Hewitt, said: “Many thanks to everyone who came to support this wonderful and worthwhile event.

“Special thanks to our helpers, who although not from Manorbier Newton, give us their exemplary support without fail. It also wouldn’t happen without the organisational skills and vision of Helen Brickell who inspires us all .

“All the hard work by Manorbier Newton residents and their kind helpers was rewarded with a stunning total raised to be given between the three chosen charities."

The charities, who all sent representatives to the fundraiser, are foodbank charity The Trussell Trust, Pembroke Dock; the Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity and Homeless Pembrokeshire.

Cheryl added: "It gives us here in Manorbier Newton, a good feeling that you can give something back to your local area, to people in need."

