More commonly known as the Northern Lights, the most common place you can view them is on a trip to Scandinavia. Although, if you’re lucky, you can occasionally see the lights in some of the most northern parts of Scotland.

But on Sunday, February 26, the lights were visible across most of the UK, and Western Telegraph Camera Club member Chris Gayle captured the phenomenon looking north towards Fishguard and Goodwick and photographer Drew Buckley captured the lights over Carew Castle.

"It doesn't happen often this far south, and generally it's only really visible on long exposure images, however after seeing social media awash with aurora alerts, a last minute dash out locally revealed clear skies and some great displays, which came and went over a very cold few hours," said Drew.

"They were all single frames, with the foreground illuminated by the bright moon."

The Met Office confirmed that the sightings on Sunday were “a coronal hole high speed stream” combining with “a rather fast coronal mass ejection.”

What is Aurora Borealis?

Aurora Borealis is caused by atoms and molecules in the atmosphere which collide with particles from the sun.

It gets the distinctive wavy shape by the Earth’s magnetic field’s lines of force. The colours come from the different gases, with green being oxygen and the purple, blue or pink being nitrogen.

Royal Museums Greenwich explains on its website that the lights are caused by solar storms on the surface of the sun giving out clouds of electrically charged particles which can travel millions of miles and collide with the Earth.

Most particles are deflected away but some are captured in the Earth’s magnetic field and accelerate down towards the north and south poles, colliding with atoms and molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere, according to the observatory.

The lights are the product of this collision between atoms and molecules from the Earth’s atmosphere and particles from the sun.

In November last year, strong light displays were witnessed across Scotland.

A Met Office spokesperson said the rare sightings of the aurora borealis in the UK on Sunday night were due to the “strength” of a geomagnetic storm and the “strip of cloudless skies” in southern regions.

Will I see it again?

If you missed seeing the phenomenon last night, like many did, then you may be in with a chance to see it tonight. The Met Office said yesterday that it is likely to be visible again tonight as long as there are dark, clear skies.

