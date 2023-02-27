Sapphires Tenby Netball Club’s new sponsors Twelve, Salty’s and Celvac have funded more than 50 match dresses for all junior teams through to senior development teams.

On behalf of the businesses, Joan Beynon of Celvac said: "As a family netball has been a huge part of our lives.

"We felt that rugby and football always seemed to be very well supported by local businesses so we decide to become the first sponsors of Tenby Netball Club.

“In these hard times we wanted to help club chairman Jen Losada and her team, so they wouldn’t have to pass the cost of kit on to any of the families.

“We are all very proud to be part of such a successful club and we hope to build together in the future.

"A huge thank you to Jen, Nia and the rest of the team for creating a fantastic club for girls of all age to come and learn a fantastic sport. The standard of coaching is very high and professional.“

Club chairman Jen Losada is pictured with Sian Beynon, Joan Beynon and Clare Gottwaltz from sponsors Salty's, Twelve and Celvac. (Image: Tenby Netball Club)

The new dresses will not only ensure the teams look professional on court but will contribute to the team ethic and real enjoyment as the girls play and compete.

Club chairman Jen said: “We would like to thank Twelve, Salty's and Celvac for their generous sponsorship.

“It has been fantastic working with Sian and Tom in designing the dresses. As a club, we are overwhelmed to have Tenby businesses support our ever-expanding community of netball.”

The 150-member club, which has been running for 11 years, has achieved great success in previous seasons, and already this season, the under 12s team is currently undefeated, coming top of the recent Pembrokeshire tournament and heading to regional championships in May.

The Under 16s team is also undefeated for the past two years and will also represent Pembrokeshire in the regionals in March.

Several of the club’s players are representing the club at the West Wales netball trials, with other players having previously represented West Wales.

Lili has also represented West Wales girls in Bangor.

For anyone interested in joining Tenby Netball Club, training sessions are every Tuesday in Tenby Leisure Centre as follows: under 10s, 5pm-6pm; under 12s, 6pm-7pm; under 14s and under 16s, 7pm-8pm; under 18s and adults, 8pm-9pm.

