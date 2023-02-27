The theft of nearly £11,000 worth of farming equipment from a farm in Marloes is being investigated by police.
The items were taken sometime between 3pm on Thursday February 23 and 10am on Friday February 24.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "Approximately £10,850 of farming equipment was taken from the property.
"This included a green Yamaha 700cc quad bike (chassis number was 5Y4AMKNW0M0501373) an orange Stihl chainsaw, a large pneumatic DeWalt drill and a cordless DeWalt drill.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
"Quote reference: DP-20230224-112.
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."
