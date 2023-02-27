Withybush Hospital’s Ward 11 was given £800 by organisers of the Camrose Vintage Working Day.

The money was part of the £14,000 raised by the first Vintage Working Day on August 27 at Folly Cross Fields in Camrose following the covid pandemic.

The money was shared between 19 charities and causes across the Pembrokeshire area.

Rachel Owen, senior sister on the ward which looks after stroke patients, said: “A big thank you to everyone at the Camrose Vintage Working Day for the amazing donation to Ward 11.

“It is much appreciated and will make a big difference to our patients and staff members.”

Andrew James, chairman of the Camrose Vintage Working Day and one of the organisers, said: “The 35th Camrose Vintage Working Day was the biggest show ever, in terms of attendance.

“A big thank you to all the fantastic exhibitors, volunteers and the local community who made the day happen and helped raise money for great causes.”

