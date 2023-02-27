Herbie Brook-Peters of St James Street appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates last Thursday, February 23.

He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol on the town's Moorfield Road on January 7.

The court heard that police stopped him while driving a Kia Rio.

A breath test showed 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

In addition to the ban, Brook-Peters was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £80.

