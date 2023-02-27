BBC1's Sort Your Life Out is looking for families to take part in the new series of the show which sees presenter Stacey Solomon and her team help to declutter their homes.

The show is looking for families for the third series from all walks of life, with varying backgrounds and experiences.

Any families in the west Wales area who are looking for a hand in decluttering and organising their homes are welcome to apply for the show which will see Stacey and the team transform their space in just seven days.

The first two series are available to view on BBC iPlayer at https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m00116n4/sort-your-life-out

The application form and further information can be found at www.optomen.com/sort-your-life-out

------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.