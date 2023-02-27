Hannah Millard of Heol-y-Llan, Llandissilio appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 23.

She admitted driving with DeltaTetrahydrocannabinol in her system.

The court heard that Millard was stopped by police in Haverfordwest on August 11 while she was driving a Ford Mondeo.

After she gave a positive drug test, a subsequent reading show 5.4 microgrammes - the legal limit being two microgrammes.

In addition to the ban, she was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48.



We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.