This was of interest because in the St Davids and Dewisland Historical Society archives we have a digital copy of a very fine photograph of this bridge which reveals, perhaps, why it did not endure, because it does not look very strong. We can also add a little more information about the bridge, gleaned from newspaper archives.

At first glance one might assume that such a flimsy looking structure must be made of iron but it was not, it was made from wood.

It was built for the Milford Haven Improvement Commission authorised by the Milford Improvement Act 1857, and opened at “Six o’clock on the morning of Monday the 28th day of June Instant” (1858).

Construction work was completed quickly in those days, but not without mishap. An unnamed workman survived a fall in March 1858, and Milford Haven worker Alfred Thomas fell to his death in April of that year.

The bridge was named the Union Viaduct, whilst another wooden bridge between Milford and Hakin, opened in 1859, was named the Victoria Bridge. Both were toll bridges and the contracts to collect tolls seem to have been let annually, so in 1862 “and those of the bridge at Black Bridge, to Mr William Anthony, of Carmarthen, (dispossessing the present occupier Mr Wm. Benjamin,) for one year for £65, being £20 in advance of last year.”

There were soon concerns about the state of the bridge, which must have been frightening to cross on a windy day, and in 1863 the commissioners reported that it was safe but that they were continuing to keep an eye on it.

By 1873 it was closed, but unfortunately claimed another victim in May when a soldier belonging to the 41st Regiment was found lying at the bottom of the Pill having missed the road barriers and fallen through a gap in the centre. On June 5th 1873 the remains of the bridge were sold at auction on site, the lots being “well adapted for housebuilding, farming, and other purposes.”

The photograph, which must pre-date 1873, is quite early for a landscape view. We have little idea who the photographer was, and our members who accepted this and some other views into our collection are no longer with us to provide any more information.

The only clues are that they were donated by a John Owen Davies of Bromley in Kent 20 years ago, and are said to be from the “Beach Thomas Album”. This perhaps hints towards the well-known early Welsh photographer John Thomas, but we have no evidence that he was in the area at the right time.

If any reader can shed further light on their origin then we would love to hear from you.

