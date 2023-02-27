The incident occurred at approximately 1.30am on Saturday morning, February 25.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "While walking in the direction of St Lawrence Hill from Victoria Road, Milford Haven, the man was assaulted by a group of young men resulting in injuries that required attendance at hospital."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

The crime reference is: DPP/2366/25/02/2023/02/C.

