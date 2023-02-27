Residents in Rosemarket alerted police to the actions of the youths, and they visited the village last week.

Two officers from Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service arson reduction advisor, Laura Galdo-Mogan, carried out the joint patrol.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Earlier this month, police were made aware of youths attempting to light two fires in the woods.

"Fortunately no damage was caused on these occasions and police are asking residents to come forward if they have any information or concerns.”

--------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.