Hundreds of Pembrokeshire children will take to the streets of Haverfordwest on March 1 for a parade to celebrate St David’s Day, it has been confirmed.
The parade, organised by Pembrokeshire County Council and the Pembrokeshire Language Forum, will start at 10am from the carpark behind the former county library building on Dew Street.
"Led by the fantastic Samba Doc they will head down High Street, through Bridge Street and across the Old Bridge, back through Quay Street, then finishing at County Hall for an open-air jamboree," said a council spokesperson.
"There is also a competition for the best Wales and Welsh inspired shop window with a special dragon trophy for the winning display."
The Council added that the public is welcome to cheer on the parade with their banners, flags and costumes.
