The parade, organised by Pembrokeshire County Council and the Pembrokeshire Language Forum, will start at 10am from the carpark behind the former county library building on Dew Street.

"Led by the fantastic Samba Doc they will head down High Street, through Bridge Street and across the Old Bridge, back through Quay Street, then finishing at County Hall for an open-air jamboree," said a council spokesperson.

"There is also a competition for the best Wales and Welsh inspired shop window with a special dragon trophy for the winning display."

The Council added that the public is welcome to cheer on the parade with their banners, flags and costumes.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.