Hasan Taskin, 34, of West Street, Fishguard, appeared at Swansea Crown Court today, Tuesday, February 28.

He admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of sexual gratification between December 2022 and January 4 this year and arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence on January 7 this year.

The court heard that this was by arranging a taxi to bring an underage teenager from Bristol to Goodwick.

Taskin had previously denied all three charges at the Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

Speaking through a Turkish translator, he denied a second count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of sexual gratification between December 24, 2022 and January 8 this year.

Brian Simpson, prosecuting, said that the crown accepted these pleas and that the second count would lie on file.

Takin’s defence solicitor asked that sentencing be adjourned to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. He said that Taskin was previously of clean character.

Judge His Honour PH Thomas QC warned that Taskin would probably face a prison sentence.

“Mr Taskin must be aware that the overwhelming likelihood is an immediate custodial sentence,” he said.

“You must prepare yourself to go to prison,” he told Taskin. “It is unlikely to be me who sentences you but any other judge is likely to take the same view.”

He ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared and released Taskin on conditional bail until sentencing.

The conditions of his bail are that he lives and sleeps at the West Street address and that he maintains an electronically monitored curfew between 11.30pm and 8am.

Taskin will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court next month.

