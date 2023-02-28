At the March 2 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council, members will hear a submitted question from Martletwy County Councillor Di Clements.

Back in September 2021 it was reported that a development partner was sought to join Pembrokeshire County Council in its plans to improve the Riverside Shopping Centre – that it purchased earlier that year for more than £3million.

Cabinet member for economy Cllr Paul Miller told cabinet in September 2021 that it had not been the council’s intention to deliver “whole-scale redevelopment on our own” at this site.

Since the purchase the local authority had been “just managing” the site and the financial performance was a “long way from our worst-case scenario” said Cllr Miller at the time, but added it was “always recognised the need to do more than manage what we have got” with a “public private combination to drive improvements.”

The total value of the works over the period of the partnership – potentially more than 20 years – is more than £30million.

At the March 2 meeting, Cllr Clements will ask: “Could the relevant cabinet member update me on whether there are any future proposals or plans for the Riverside shopping centre in Haverfordwest? And if so, what they might be?”.

