The visit enabled staff to get up close and hands-on with the helicopter and consider all aspects of safety when it comes to refuelling.

The Royal Navy fleet occasionally use the Pembrokeshire County Council run airport for refuelling when training at the military zones of Pendine and Castlemartin ranges.

The airport staff received training on where the emergency shut down switches are located, fuel shut down, main battery shut off, where to locate engine fires within the aircraft and where to attack engines fires from, if required.

They also learned the location of the emergency hatches, what hazards are involved for aircraft evacuation, understanding where the fuel lines are situated and what materials are used in the helicopter’s construction.

In the unlikely event of an emergency the airport staff now have a better understanding off the Merlin MK4 Helicopter.

Airport Assistant Phil Davies said: “This was a great opportunity for the Royal Navy to understand what we have to offer at Haverfordwest Airport and for our staff to learn more about the Merlin MK 4 helicopter.

“We have received feedback that the Royal Navy are now hoping to use the Airport more frequently with different types of aircraft.”

The Royal Navy Merlin Mk 4 helicopter at Haverfordwest Airport. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Haverfordwest Airport has both pressurised and gravity feed mechanisms available for refuelling aircraft.

Gravity feed is used for the smaller aircraft and pressurised for larger aircraft that hold large quantities for fuel.

Pressurised is normally used for refuelling when the helicopters don’t shut down, while working in emergencies that are time critical for example.

Haverfordwest Airport is open from 8.30am hours until 4.30pm from Monday to Friday and also accept flights on weekends.

Online indemnity forms must be filled out prior to arrival and these can be found on the Council’s website.

The Airport works closely with Fly Wales who are located at the Airport on Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest.

Fly Wales offers charted flights across the UK and Europe. They also run Haverfordwest School of flying, offering flying lessons and pleasure flights.

Haverfordwest Airport is also home to Metal Seagulls, who offer engineering services for light aviation.

Metal Seagulls are also leading the UK developments in all metal next-generation light aviation solutions for surveillance, humanitarian, training and recreational missions, whilst working towards net-zero decarbonisation targets.

