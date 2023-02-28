Customers can get two full breakfasts and two hot drinks for £10 nationwide until Sunday, March 5.

The supermarket’s Full Breakfast is made up of 11 items: two sausages, two bacon rashers, a fried egg, a flat mushroom, half a tomato, two hash browns, Heinz Baked Beanz and a slice of toast.

Whether customers visit a Morrisons café with their partner, a friend or a family member, there’s something for everyone with vegetarian and vegan options also included in the offer.

The deal will run until March 5, 2023 (Image: Morrisons)

These options come with vegetarian or vegan sausages and sliced avocado as well as all the other suitable items in the Full Breakfast.

The offer is available in all Morrisons cafés nationwide and you can find your local one via the supermarket’s website.

Michael Weightman, Head of Morrisons Cafés, said: “Our cafés are a popular breakfast spot for many people and we are working hard to serve our customers great-value, tasty meals. We recently cut the prices in our menus permanently and our latest offer allows customers to bring a friend or family member and enjoy a breakfast that sets them both up for the day.”

Customers can get two full breakfasts and two hot drinks for £10 (Image: Morrisons)

Morrisons is committed to providing good quality food at affordable prices in its cafés and this deal follows permanent price cuts made to the café menu at the end of 2022.

The supermarket is also continuing to reduce prices across its stores and has cut thousands of products this year alone, as well as recently introducing My Morrisons Exclusives for My Morrisons members.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living. This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.