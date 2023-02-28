In late 2019, Pembrokeshire introduced a colour-coded kerbside waste recycling system, with coloured different bags for different types of waste.

However, some flats and estates in the county were initially exempt from the new, more complicated system, sticking to the previous options of orange recycling bags and black/grey normal waste bags.

Pembroke Monkton and St Mary South councillor Aaron Carey says the exemptions are still in place.

At the March 2 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, he will ask the council leader David Simpson, or a senior member of the council’s cabinet to address his concerns.

In a submitted question to council, Cllr Carey will say: “Since the introduction of the kerbside collection policy introduced over three years ago, the majority of Pembrokeshire residents have done their part to fulfil their end of the deal.

“Since the merger of Monkton with Pembroke St Mary South I have had several residents asking why a large proportion of properties in Monkton are still on the old system (orange bags and unlimited number of black/grey bags collected).

“As far as I am aware, both the Monkton courts and Mount Estate [Milford Haven] are not required to put the same effort into their recycling as the rest of the county (with the exception of some communal flats in other areas).”

He will ask three questions:

Does the leader/cabinet member agree that this is unfair on the majority of residents of Pembrokeshire who do recycle?

Why is this still the case after three years?

When will these estates and other areas be migrated to the kerbside system?

Last month, Pembrokeshire was named as the best recycling county in the whole of Wales, following the release of all Welsh local authority recycling rates throughout 2021 and 2022.

This was the third year running that Pembrokeshire’s recycling rates were the highest in Wales.

