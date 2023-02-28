The Cardi boxer – who had previously lost to Price back in December – adopted different tactics against his stylish opponent and followed Cardigan head coach Guy Croft’s instructions to the letter to keep in the Penyrheol boy’s face and relentlessly keep throwing straight punches.

This strategy did not give Price a chance to settle and Kirkwood’s constant pressure saw him score freely with some excellent right hands resulting in his opponent receiving a standing eight count in the second round.

Claire Lloyd won the 35 kg Novice schoolgirl title (Image: Cardigan Amateur Boxing Club)

CARDIGAN boxer Claire Lloyd captured the Western Division Box Cup novice title with a barnstorming display against Gwynfi’s Kyla Edwards at Blaen-y-Maes, Swansea.

Competing at 35kg, the 12-year-old Synod Inn schoolgirl – who is also a talented violinist - outworked her opponent from the start; her remarkable work-rate sweeping her to a unanimous points decision.

A determined performance in the final round saw Claire’s 11-year-old club-mate Max Kirkwood awarded a unanimous points victory over Tadhg Kilduff, of Warehouse ABC, in the semi-finals of the novice 42kg class.

Next up was Cardigan’s Josh Mellor who was pitted against Eli Walker (Bonymaen) in the 86kg novice semi finals.

In what proved a really tough contest for both boxers, who were each trying to knock each other’s heads off, Mellor took an eight count in the first round, only to respond with some heavy shots of his ownshots of his own.

Although Walker was rocked on a couple of occasions, Mellor did not do quite enough and lost the bout on a split decision.