The festival of all arts – music, theatre, film, literature, the visual arts and more besides – is a celebration of North Pembrokeshire: the place and the people who live there.

Launched in 2021 the event was held again the following year with a bigger budget and more events thanks to Arts Council funding.

It will now return for the third time in 2023 and organisers are inviting locals to have their say on what should be included in September’s programme.

“We are now beginning to plan our next festival and want to involve our local community, including the creative community, in the planning from an early stage,” said a event spokesperson.

“We would like to focus in particular, but not exclusively, on the theme of ‘journeys’.

“What would you like to see in On Land’s Edge/Ar Ymyl y Tir in 2023?

“Do you have a particular interest or enthusiasm that you would like reflected in the programme? Are you an actor or musician looking for a chance to perform on a bigger stage?

“Or are you an artist, a writer, a composer with an idea that you would like to pitch to us?

“We are keen to hear everyone’s thoughts before we finalise the programme – so please get in touch!”

Email info@onlandsedge.co.uk by March 8 – ideas should be set out in not more than 200 words, with no more than two links included.