Benjamin James, 47, of School Lane, Penally, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 9.

He admitted that on January 3 at Ammanford, he failed to provide a blood specimen for a laboratory test after being suspected of driving a vehicle and being under investigation as to whether an offence was committed.

He was banned from driving for 18 months, given a one-year community order and ordered to pay £120 fine, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Brian Thomas, 53, of Crofty Close, Croesgoch, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 19 and reappeared at the court for sentencing on February 9.

He admitted that on August 22 at Haverfordwest, he failed to provide a breath specimen for analysis when he was suspected of driving a vehicle and being under investigation as to whether an offence was committed.

He was banned from driving for 86 months, and jailed for 14 weeks due to the severity of the incident, a deliberate refusal of the request and a high level of impairment. He also had to pay £154 surcharge and £620 costs.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.