Scott Harris, 38, of Baring Gould Way, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 6.

He committed the offence on August 26 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Peugeot 5008 believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Cassie Collins, 36, of Login, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 15.

She committed the offence on September 14 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW X4 which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Aled Huw Edwards, 35, of St Georges Avenue, Whitland, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 15.

He committed the offence on September 13 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford Ranger which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Catherine Jones, 49, of Northfield Terrace, Robeston Wathen, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 20.

She committed the offence on October 3 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW 1 Series which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Emma Rencricca, 33, of Delapoer Drive, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 20.

She committed the offence on September 29 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Fiat Tipo which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.