The presentation took place at County Hall, Haverfordwest and was carried out by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards.

She was assisted by Lord-Lieutenant Cadet Maisie Millichip and the recipients were welcomed and congratulated by the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Pat Davies.

The BEM is awarded for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown. It rewards a sustained, local contribution or innovative, high-impact work.

Mandy Davies was presented with a British Empire Medal for services to health and social care in Wales, particularly during the Covid-19 response. Mandy Davies BEM is pictured with His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed Miss Sara Edwards, Dyfed Lieutenancy Cadet Maisie Millichip and the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor Pat Davies. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The recipients were Rose Blackburn BEM of Pembroke, Mandy Davies BEM of Hundleton and Suzanne Tarrant BEM of Narberth. Their honours were announced in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2022.

Mary Adams of the Living Memory Group in Narberth and Narberth and Whitland Rotary, who was presented with a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for her outstanding contribution as a volunteer. She is pictured with His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed Miss Sara Edwards, Dyfed Lieutenancy Cadet Maisie Millichip and the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor Pat Davies. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

In addition, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant presented a Queen’s RVS Platinum Jubilee Medal to Mary Adams of Narberth. The award celebrates the generosity and dedication of volunteers who do extraordinary things every day.

Suzanne Tarrant was presented with a British Empire Medal for Services to Health and Wellbeing during Covid-19 in her role as Head of the Staff Psychological Wellbeing Service. Suzanne Tarrant BEM is pictured with His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed Miss Sara Edwards, Dyfed Lieutenancy Cadet Maisie Millichip and Chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor Pat Davies. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Miss Edwards said: “It is an enormous pleasure to see these deserving recipients receive their honours, and it gives us in the community the opportunity to thank them for the work that they have done and continue to do.

“My most sincere congratulations to them all.”

The ceremony was also attended by the leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr David Simpson, who expressed his congratulations to all the recipients.

