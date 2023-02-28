Pembrokeshire recipients of the British Empire Medal and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal have been presented with their insignia in a ceremony in their home county.
The presentation took place at County Hall, Haverfordwest and was carried out by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards.
She was assisted by Lord-Lieutenant Cadet Maisie Millichip and the recipients were welcomed and congratulated by the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Pat Davies.
The BEM is awarded for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown. It rewards a sustained, local contribution or innovative, high-impact work.
The recipients were Rose Blackburn BEM of Pembroke, Mandy Davies BEM of Hundleton and Suzanne Tarrant BEM of Narberth. Their honours were announced in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2022.
In addition, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant presented a Queen’s RVS Platinum Jubilee Medal to Mary Adams of Narberth. The award celebrates the generosity and dedication of volunteers who do extraordinary things every day.
Miss Edwards said: “It is an enormous pleasure to see these deserving recipients receive their honours, and it gives us in the community the opportunity to thank them for the work that they have done and continue to do.
“My most sincere congratulations to them all.”
The ceremony was also attended by the leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr David Simpson, who expressed his congratulations to all the recipients.
-----
We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.
With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here